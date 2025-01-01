2025 guard Bryce James announces pledge to Arizona

By Troy Hutchison, Rivals Arizona Staff Writer (edited by Dave Keefer)

As everyone welcomes in the new year, Arizona athletics received its first commitment of the 2025 calendar year which goes to the men's basketball team as Tommy Lloyd and his staff land a commitment from three-star guard Bryce James, who announced his decision Wednesday morning on Instagram.

Bryce is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, who brother Bronny James is already in the league and playing with their father for the Los Angeles Lakers.



