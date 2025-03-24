2025 OL Jojo Genova commits to Cal

No surprise to see these three CA prospects on any top 10 list: Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Vance Spafford.
Daniel Odom gave a commitment to Oklahoma in January but his recruitment shifted into a different gear since then.
When Missouri hosted Ryan Hopkins, the Tigers made sure to immerse the QB in the offense in a unique way.
Tycen Johnson (Chaparral) has been picking up some major offers in the last few weeks. None have been bigger than Oregon
The visit elevated Miami's status for the athletic near-400 pound Faupusa. "It was definitely a great visit. "
No surprise to see these three CA prospects on any top 10 list: Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Vance Spafford.
Daniel Odom gave a commitment to Oklahoma in January but his recruitment shifted into a different gear since then.
When Missouri hosted Ryan Hopkins, the Tigers made sure to immerse the QB in the offense in a unique way.