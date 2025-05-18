Jason Crowe Jr. says Jason Hart helps give Kentucky a different look

Crowe spoke to the media after a Saturday Memphis EYBL game. He touched on several topics, including Hart & Kentucky.
Colorado and other Big 12 programs are making late pushes involving Luke Fahey, Vance Spafford, and Oscar Rios.
USC reached out to see if there was any hope & Oregon is still making a run at Henry but he is still firm in his pledge
The pick for Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is ATH Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel).
Last June, Troy Huhn was on a crazy ride in his recruitment before committing to Penn State, and he remains locked in.
Crowe spoke to the media after a Saturday Memphis EYBL game. He touched on several topics, including Hart & Kentucky.
Colorado and other Big 12 programs are making late pushes involving Luke Fahey, Vance Spafford, and Oscar Rios.
USC reached out to see if there was any hope & Oregon is still making a run at Henry but he is still firm in his pledge