2025 WR Baker Chooses Utah

The University of Utah has received a commitment from 6-foot-1 and 180 pound receiver Bryson Baker out of Sanger High School. Baker had over 15 offers and tripped Utah, Nevada, and Colorado State. Baker visited Utah on the October 19th weekend. He also had offers from Cal, Michigan State, and UCLA.

Film Evaluation

A strong, fluid athlete with a good frame at 6 foot 1 inch and 180 pounds, Bryson Baker is a unique offensive weapon that shows promise both in receiving and running the ball. Baker shows good straight line speed, and he's quick enough to hit the hole or create separation with his route running. He's a solid leaper and can elevate well, which combines nicely with his ability to track balls to make his catch radius bigger than his frame might indicate. He's not super twitchy, but shows good body control and elusiveness, and he runs with authority and power. He breaks multiple tackles and rarely goes down on first contact.

Baker has some legitimate Deebo Samuel to his game, his versatility allowed him to line up in the slot or in the backfield and his quickness is a plus when running sweeps or reverses. What really makes his trajectory interesting is the vision and ability to take handoffs in the backfield. He's a nifty and nimble runner between the tackles and he uses his blockers well to make the right reads and cuts.

He also played some defense and returned kicks to be a true utility player. His positional versatility should translate to the next level but he's so effective offensively that he should really be on that side of the ball even though he's a sure tackler and demonstrates great instincts. He is a better football player than his rating, what will be worth watching is what he develops into as a college player.

-Bryan Brown





What this commitment means

Utah adds another wide receiver to their 2025 class with Baker joining Tavian McNair. Utah is looking to revamp their receiving corps, but they have a nice foundation with returning underclassmen Zacharyus Williams and Daidren Zipperer, among others. The Utes will also look to load up at that position through the transfer portal. Utah has shown a nice recent development track record with young wide receivers despite the fact that none of them have truly broken out so far — Williams and Zipperer have shown signs. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Baker might be able to have in 2025.



