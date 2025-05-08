3-Star 2027 QB Chance Thomas Talks UNC Offer, Belichick, and Recruitment

The No. 36 rated prospect earned an offer from UNC on May 2, and spoke with THI about his reaction to the offer, the potential to learn from Coach Belichick, and what he's looking for in his recruitment.

But, after throwing for 1,736 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just four interceptions as a sophomore in 2024, Thomas has seen his recruitment expand to the east coast, all the way to Chapel Hill.

For 3-star class of 2027 quarterback Chance Thomas , the recruiting process has been dominated by west coast programs. The Anaheim, CA native has received offers from a handful of Power Four programs, including the likes of Arizona, Washington, and Utah.

THI First, who extended you the offer and what was your reaction?

THOMAS: "Coach Lance Thompson is the coach that offered me over the phone last week. My reaction I would say was a little surprised and grateful to receive the opportunity to play at the next level under the coaching of him and Bill Belichick."

THI: Any particular reason that you were surprised to receive an offer?

THOMAS: "Well, maybe not surprised, moreso excited,. I knew I was on their board but when I got that call it was really a blessing."

THI: Coach Belichick has coached arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady. Does that make their interest in you even more impactful?

THOMAS: "Absolutely. Training, getting better, and playing [for] someone under his coaching caliber is definitely something I’m interested in."

THI: A majority of the schools in your recruitment reside on the west coast. Is location something that will play a factor in your recruitment?

THOMAS: "Honestly, staying close to home would be cool, but it’s not that big of a deal to me. I’m just trying to go to the place that’s best for me and my development."

THI: And when it comes to your recruitment, do you have any a timeline for any official visits? And does UNC stand to earn one?

THOMAS: "Don’t have an exact date yet but I plan on visiting sometime this summer. They want to make sure I get down there."

THI: When it comes to your recruitment, what exactly are you looking for in a school/program?

THOMAS: "I’m looking for somewhere that it feels like a family, somewhere I can see myself getting along with everyone, especially my position coach. [I'm looking for] a place I can sort of build a brotherhood at. A winning and successful program is important but if you can’t do it with people you would die for I wouldn’t say it’s worth it."