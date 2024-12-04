After late visit, DE Epi Sitanilei flips from UCLA to Ohio State

Ohio State always showed a good deal of interest in Epi Sitanilei but things got ramped up on both sides in recent days especially after the Buckeyes suffered some defensive end de-commitments.





Four-star defensive ends Zahir Mathis, who does not plan to sign during the early period, and London Merritt, who flipped to Colorado, backed off their pledges and then Ohio State had to go hunting for at least one replacement.





The coaching staff had stayed in regular contact with Sitanilei, who has really emerged this season at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco as an elite edge rusher who is still only tapping his potential.





The high three-star prospect originally committed to UCLA in June but has now backed off that pledge and committed to the Buckeyes.





A few major considerations went into play here.





Sitanilei and many other top Bosco prospects have visited Columbus before and loved the big-time game environment there.





If Ohio State didn’t lose Mathis and Merritt, one wonders if this would have even happened or if the Buckeyes were going to be done at defensive end save for a spot with five-star Jahkeem Stewart if he decided that route.





Some conversations with some former Bosco standouts including Matayo Uiagalelei and Kyngstonn Vliamu-Asa also played a role in Sitanilei’s decision, too.





Uiagalelei is now at Oregon and Viliamu-Asa is at Notre Dame and both told the Bosco edge rusher that sometimes testing yourself away from home is the best way to grow and that left an impact on Sitanilei once Ohio State came back around and started to heavily recruit him.





After his weekend official visit, Sitanilei was sold.





“It’s Ohio State, dude,” one source said. “It’s hard to go there and not love that place.”



