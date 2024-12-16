Commit Fit: How the top 2025 LB fit with their future programs

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. JONAH WILLIAMS, Texas

There has been a lot of discussion about whether Williams can stay at safety in college and beyond or if his size would move him down to linebacker. The only comp in the NFL at his size is Kyle Hamilton so over time it’s very possible that Williams will move down into the box, which actually makes him more valuable. With his size, length, speed and playmaking ability on defense, Williams could be a tackling machine. In a sport where so many players are almost position-less and can just be put into spots to make plays, Williams fits that mold a ton. Could he possibly stay at safety? Sure. He has the speed to stay there. But Williams would basically be breaking the mold of today’s NFL safety so we think he’d be even a stronger player for Texas if he moves to linebacker.

2. NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG, Michigan

Ernest Hausmann led Michigan in tackles this season and, from a physical standpoint, he and Owusu-Boateng were very similar at the same stage and the five-star linebacker could be even more active and athletic. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout was hampered with nagging injuries this season but once he gets to Ann Arbor there’s a very good chance Owusu-Boateng can shine. Notre Dame seemed like the front-runner in Owusu-Boateng’s recruitment until both sides parted ways and then Colorado tried to steal him away late. But the five-star picked the Wolverines. At the Rivals Five-Star this summer, Owusu-Boateng had to almost dial it back not to hit people as he flew around the field and made plays. Unleashed in Michigan’s stout defense, he could be really special in the coming years.

3. RILEY PETTIJOHN, Ohio State

When Pettijohn walked into the media room at the Rivals Five-Star he was not a five-star prospect but he looked like a million bucks and it was almost immediate that we decided to move him up based on physical traits alone. Then we loved how he moved, covered and played in space over the summer and he moved way up in the rankings. It was well-deserved and he could be special in Ohio State’s linebacker room that has had tons of players on its defense that look like him. Pettijohn is extra special, though, because he can do it all – come down and hit, get sideline to sideline and play in space.

4. CHARLES ROSS, LSU

In the summer, Ross was a fringe Rivals250 member but the more we saw him the more we loved his speed, and his ability to track the ball and get players on the ground, so he shot up the rankings more and more. The Houston (Texas) North Shore standout finished in the top 100 and that might not even be high enough because if he can improve his speed while adding mass at LSU, he has superstar potential. Coach Brian Kelly believes so, too. “The superlatives are such that not only does he get the game of football and have great awareness where he plays, he’s one of the fastest linebackers, if not the fastest linebacker in the country,” Kelly said. “That’s proven by what he’s done in track and field. This guy is lightning. Can’t wait to get him into Blake (Baker’s) defense. He will be a difference-maker.”

5. MADDEN FARAIMO, Notre Dame