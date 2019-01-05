SAN ANTONIO - Five-star athlete Bru McCoy committed to USC over Texas and others Saturday at the All-American Bowl in what was a heated recruitment between the Trojans and the Longhorns for longer than expected.

Currently the top-ranked prospect in the state of California, McCoy had always been high on USC for many reasons and one of them being he plays at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, where many former Trojans players went to high school.

But McCoy’s recruitment went deeper than that. The five-star who should play receiver in college talked about the power of the alumni and the power of the diploma playing huge factors in his final decision and USC won out for him there.

He also had an excellent in-home visit with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and then a great official trip where he saw Kingsbury’s vision for the offense and how he could be utilized as a receiver.

Texas pursued hard though. McCoy had a phenomenal trip to Austin and he really had a terrific relationship with position coach Drew Mehringer. The five-star said this week he wouldn’t even have considered the Longhorns if Mehringer was not on staff.