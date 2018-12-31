CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Derek Stingley Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The All-American Bowl is this week in San Antonio. There are plenty of interesting storylines heading into the week. Here are five. MORE: Players who could earn a fifth star | Teams that will be watching



Is Stingley No. 1?

Derek Stingley, Jr. was not the bell-to-bell No. 1 player in the 2019 class but he’s been on the top of the rankings for many months and his performance at the All-American Bowl could finalize that position with one more rankings cycle before National Signing Day. The LSU signee has been excellent at every stop along the way, although Oklahoma signee Theo Wease did get the best of him a couple of times at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in Atlanta this summer. The East wide receiver group is pretty strong, led by five-star Jadon Haselwood and high four-star Frank Ladson, so Stingley will be tested plus his week of practice against an outstanding West receiver group could shut down any discussions of any other player moving to the top.

What will Haselwood do?

Oklahoma seems to be surging for Haselwood and that would be a major coup for the Sooners because with his addition, the Sooners could have the best wide receiver class in the history of Rivals.com dating back to 2002. Haselwood, Wease and fellow five-star Trejan Bridges could mean Oklahoma not only stays in the College Football Playoff hunt for many years, but also keeps Texas at bay in the Big 12. But Miami should not be counted out for Haselwood and Georgia is there as well, although the Bulldogs might be a stretch at this point especially after a message exchange between Haselwood and Cam Newton was seen on the Internet where the five-star said he “has to leave,” a message believed by many to say he was getting out of the state. Haselwood will have the opportunity to make an argument for being the No. 1 receiver this week in San Antonio - and a chance to finalize his exciting recruitment as well.

Can a week in Texas sway McCoy?

Five-star athlete Bru McCoy is basically down to USC and Texas and he’s planning to make his announcement during the game. The Longhorns have absolutely fought the good fight, impressing McCoy during his visit to Austin, making him a huge priority in this recruiting class and sending coaches out to California at every possible turn to get him to play at Texas. It could definitely still happen, but USC has to like its chances as well. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been a pipeline into the Trojans’ program for years. McCoy’s former high school quarterback, JT Daniels, is the starter there now. His current QB, 2020 star Bryce Young, is committed to the Trojans. And the family had some excellent visits with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy will spend the week in Texas thinking about his pending commitment. The Longhorns and the Trojans will be waiting to hear what the top-rated player in California has to say.

Will Steele head to the SEC?

Five-star cornerback Chris Steele committed to UCLA early in his recruitment. Then he backed off that pledge and went with USC. But that also did not work and now the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout enter All-American Bowl week open but ready to make his announcement at the game. Florida looks like it holds an edge for Steele, who has talked extensively about being tested in the SEC, how former Gator cornerback Quincy Wilson is one of his favorite players and through social media it was clear he was closely watching the Gators’ Peach Bowl win over Michigan. Oregon is also right there and he has an outstanding relationship with assistant coach Donte Williams. The Ducks have been high on his list for years. This looks like a Florida-Oregon battle heading into Saturday. South Carolina is hanging around, but that’s probably it as Steele gets ready to commit again.

What’s the story with Turner?