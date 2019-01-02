CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Charles Cross

SAN ANTONIO – The second day of All-American Bowl practices saw both teams doing individual work before coming together for a joint practice that featured big men one-on-ones and skill position 7-on-7 competition. MORE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: Stock report from day one day | Players who could earn a fifth star | Storylines

STOCK UP

For the second day in a row Alfano was among the top performers at the entire event. It seems there are times when no matter how good the player across the line from him is, Alfano just will not be stopped from getting into the backfield. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds he is not the biggest defensive lineman at the event, but he does such a good job of maintaining good pad level and creating leverage that even the most polished interior offensive linemen can only hope to slow him down.

There was significant, positive buzz about Cross coming out of last month’s Alabama-Mississippi Game, and the future Mississippi State Bulldog carried that momentum with him to San Antonio. From a physical standpoint there are few who look as promising as Cross, who has an ideal long and lean offensive tackle frame. He will need to add weight and the strength that comes with it, but he should be able to handle that without issue and still maintain the athleticism that sets him apart.

All-star game practices are traditionally not conducive to showcasing linebacker play, but several prospects at the position on Wednesday overcame the format to register impressive performances. Floyd started to really come on late in the day when the two teams combined for 7-on-7 play. One of the biggest linebackers at the event, Floyd was nonetheless effective playing in space and making it difficult for quarterbacks to find throwing lanes. He made one athletic interception and got his hands on several more passes.

It has been a great start to the week for Hamilton, who has put together one of the best two days of practice of anyone in the defensive backs group. Hamilton is a tall defensive back at 6-foot-3, but needs to add weight to a frame that looks awfully thin for his size. The skills to be an outstanding cover man are there, however, and should only be aided by added bulk. For now, the Notre Dame signee’s strength is coverage, but as he grows the ability to be an asset in run support should increase as well.

Another return appearance from Tuesday’s list, Hinton’s ability to frustrate offensive linemen and win reps was just as impressive on day two as it was on day one. Wednesday’s big men one-on-ones gave Hinton a chance to show it was not just the East offensive linemen who had trouble dealing with his combination of size, strength and athleticism. After dropping out of five-star territory for the first time in the process last month, Hinton is making a strong case to return to that tier.

Hopper showed he was a thumper during some live portions of Tuesday’s practice, stepping up and delivering solid hits on the running back. On Wednesday the full breadth of his game came into clearer view as the future Florida Gator made plays in a variety of settings. Physically Hopper’s long, athletic frame is ideal for the outside linebacker role in the SEC. He shows range in both run support and pass coverage, and has a good nose for the football.

If there was an overall top performer from Wednesday, we would award Owens that distinction. From beginning to end the future Texas Longhorn was making plays few others have made this week. Looking all of his listed 6-foot-2, Owens is rated as a safety but played a lot of man coverage Wednesday in a nickel back role. Wide receivers could not shake his coverage and Owens recorded multiple interceptions on the day, including an impressive one in the end zone during the joint 7-on-7 practice.

It has already been a strong week for Robinson, and it promises to continue because he looks to be a key player in the East game plan for Saturday. Robinson has the ability to separate in the open field with his quick change-of-direction abilities, but the future Nebraska Cornhusker also has a solid build and low center of gravity that makes him an effective ball carrier. It would not be a surprise to see Robinson rack up both receptions and carries during Saturday’s game.

The No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 class, Smith often plays with his hand in the ground at IMG Academy. This week, however, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect has moved back to middle linebacker and acclimated quickly to that role. The five-star prospect flies to the football and had no trouble picking his way through traffic to stop ball carriers in the backfield on several occasions. He also showed very well in space, with the ability to be rangy in zone coverage and agile in man coverage.

The West offensive line has been really solid, almost to a man, so far this week, and it has been hard to pick out a true leader among the group. Tauanu’u started to distinguish himself late on Wednesday, however, with several strong reps in the big men on-on-ones against the East defensive line. He has the frame and athleticism to man either tackle position at the next level. What really has been impressive this week, though, is how well he anchors and handles the point of attack, even against the bigger defensive lineman.

STOCK DOWN

Wake Forest has every right to be excited about the player they are getting in Groulx, but he has not looked like a prospect ranked in the Rivals100 thus far this week. His East teammate Wandale Robinson brings many of the same strengths to the table, but does so in greater quantities than Groulx, who has had some issues with more physical linebackers and safeties this week. Groulx is a talented player who should be an asset to the Demon Deacons' passing game early in his career, but top 100 is a bit ambitious here.

