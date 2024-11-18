Analysis: DB Jalil Tucker Brings Athleticsm To Defensive Backfield

Oregon State has been looking to make potential additions to its defensive back room for next season especially those who could make a potential instant impact next season. The Oregon State coaching staff including defensive back Rod Chance who was at Oregon when Tucker was previously with the Ducks was familiar with the San Diego native. As this fall progressed, the Beavers were able to evaluate Tucker and felt the San Diego Mesa College standout would be a good fit. They hosted him in October for an official visit coinciding with the home against UNLV and a few weeks later he committed to the Beavers.