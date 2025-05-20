Arkansas coaches check in on five-star forward at EYBL in Memphis

The Arkansas coaches are making the rounds on some of the top talent in the country, and recently stopped in to see five-star forward Christian Collins during the Nike EYBL Session in Memphis last weekend.

Collins is a five-star forward out of St. John Bosco High School in southern California and also plays for Team Why Not on the EYBL circuit. In addition to Arkansas, Collins holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and several other high-profile programs.

Ranked the No. 7 player in the nation according to Rivals, Collins performed well last weekend during the EYBL session. So far, he's averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 46.4% from the field.