Tajh Ariza Discusses his time with Hubert Davis, and his Tar Heel offer

Tajh Ariza and Hubert Davis both reported to the 2025 USA Men’s U19 National Team Camp in Colorado Springs last Friday. Ariza was one of the 31 participants vying for a dozen spots on the American team that will participate in the FIBA World Cup in Switzerland beginning on June 28. Davis was serving as one of USA's floor coaches during the tryouts.

On Thursday, Ariza announced on his social media accounts that he picked up a North offer earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-9 wing out of the Los Angeles area has a slew of offers, but he told Tar Heel Illustrated recently that Texas, Washington, USC, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and Oregon are the schools that have been recruiting him the steadiest. He has set up a visit to see the Ducks in September. Now Davis and his staff will be working to make up for lost time as they enter the five-star sweepstakes.

Ariza is the son of Trevor Ariza who played 18 seasons in the NBA, and starred at UCLA. College coaches and the recruiting media have had ample opportunity to watch him for a couple of years. He was highly regarded early on in his high school career, and he has been visible in camps, and high school and AAU play.

This season is no different. Ariza has been to big event after big event this spring. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in the EYBL with Team Why Not. He shot 31.7% overall, and 26.7% from three-point range.

From there he played four games at the recent NBPA Top 100 Camp. He averaged 8.5 points on 28.9% shooting. He made 3 for 11 three-pointers for a 27.3% average. Ariza did come up with 6.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game proving that he can impact the game when he isn't putting the ball in the hole.

Ariza did not make the cut of 18 finalists from the original 31 earlier in the week at the USA Basketball Camp. His inability to finish has been problematic, but he is one of the most versatile defenders in his class. At 6-foot-9 he can defend any spot on the floor, and rebounds in bulk from his wing spot. There usually won't be a more athletic player on the floor. Leaky Black would be a favorable comparison, as would Dillon Mitchell who was the No. 4 player in the Class of 2022.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Ariza Thursday evening shortly after the offer was made public.

