Published Jun 18, 2025
UCLA extends offer to 2029 RB Makai Buchanan at prospect camp
Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
If the year 2029 seems far off into the distance, well, it is. But several programs have already put Victorville (Calif.) Victor Valley running back Makai Buchanan on its radar.

UCLA was the latest to do so, extending an offer after his participation in Tuesday’s prospect camp.

“It means a lot. Staying home means a lot, being close to my family,” Buchanan told Bruin Blitz after his lengthy conversation with new running backs coach A.J. Steward. “Being out here in Westwood, California just living the dream out here. It’s beautiful, as you see.”

