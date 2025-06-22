2026 San Francisco defensive end Mickey Williams commits to ASU

As the summer recruiting dead period is about to begin, the Sun Devils added another addition to their 2026 recruiting class. 6-foot-5, 212-pound San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep defensive end Mickey Williams publicly pledged to Arizona State a week after he officially visited Tempe.
Williams has reportedly received offers from other Power Four schools such as ASU's Big 12 foes Kansas State and West Virginia, as well as Minnesota, Louisville, Auburn, Arkansas, and SMU. Williams is the fourth defensive lineman to date to be part of the ASU 2026 class, joining Julian Hugo, Sinei Tengei, and Ronald Derrick III.
