WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands Dynamic Playmaker, Williams

Williams currently has 10 offers including offers from Utah, Minnesota, Oregon State, and Washington State. It only took him making one official visit to Utah before knowing he found his college home.

The Utes received a commitment late Saturday night from electric playmaking wide receiver, three-star Perrion Williams. The 6-foot and 165 pounder committed to Utah while on his visit, giving Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck a dynamic receiver for the 2026 class.

What Utah is Getting



The faster Williams can put weight on, the faster he will contribute. He’s currently listed at 165 pounds, so if he can arrive at Utah closer to 180, he brings the playmaking attributes that could see an instant impact.

Williams provides Beck’s offense with everything he’s looking for in a wide receiver. He’s an elite vertical threat who can win the contested battles. He’s able to take the short and intermediate routes, turn on the afterburners and take it to the house. William also excels when being utilized in the run game.

As he’s evaluated more over the next six months, his prospect rating will undoubtedly rise.





What This Means for the Class

Williams joins tight end Bear Fisher, safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.

As Beck continues to revamp the Utah offense, there is no number to really put on the amount of receivers Utah will take in the 2026 class. This is a position that Utah is currently heavily focused on upgrading and reloading.