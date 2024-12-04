Arkansas flips UCLA 4-star QB commit Madden Iamaleava

A native of California, the 6-foot-2, 191-pounder received offers from programs like Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others before landing with the Razorbacks.

Dual-threat four-star signal caller Madden Iamaleava — the younger brother of former five-star and current Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava — will be joining the Hogs as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

According to MaxPreps, Iamaleava completed 196-of-311 passes for 3,626 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a junior in 2023 for Warren High School. He also rushed for 305 yards and three scores on 78 carries.

Iamaleava attempted to transfer to Long Beach Poly High School after playing in the opener for Warren High School to start the 2024 season, but was denied eligibility by the California Interscholastic Federation. Because of this, he was unable to play football the rest of his senior year.

Following Iamaleava's signing, the Razorbacks' 2025 recruiting class now sits with 23 members, 21 of which have signed. The only remaining commitments are three-star athlete Markeylin Batton and three-star offensive lineman Connor Howes.