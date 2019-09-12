FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell how he sees this matchup playing out and we ask him to pick a winner and final score. “This is hard to call because Mater Dei has the better quarterback in Young and that usually wins out. But St. Frances is so loaded, especially on defense, that it’s a tough call. Young is hard to check and betting against him is not smart. He reminds me of a Kyler Murray, Tate Martell kind of competitor in high school that you just shouldn’t count out.

"But after seeing both teams this season on film I’m going with St. Frances and that defense to pull out a 41-34 win. Young will get his, he can’t be stopped at this level, but St. Frances has too many weapons and Braswell and others do a good enough job shadowing him.”