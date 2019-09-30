Me E-Woods, I feel a responsibility to share with readers, who is that future hotness, right? This time I’m sharing about a game changer in the rap game, Kahlil Simplis, former prep star baller. K used to ball up dudes at The Drew League as well. Why didn’t he pursue a hoop path? He had basketball injuries which required multiple surgeries. Now his music dream burns just as white hot, but don’t get it twisted, my man K, he got hoop skills and kills on the court with 187 intensity. But K-Simplis just commits double homicide in the studio. Click the link at the bottom, feel his song Tide, or Chosen, play in your ear, you’ll see what I mean.

Kahlil Simplis





I’ll let Kahlil speak on it, “I feel alive when performing, taking a piece of my heart and infusing it into the music. I’m trying to become one with the beat, sharing that ‘pop’ that gets folks going. I love people, I appreciate that people support me and Chosen Family Records. Supporters are fam to me.” That’s Deep. Kahlil takes his influences from rappers that inspired his generation like Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne. He aspires to achieve that level of melody, delivery, and realness. K grinds to step it up and be like that. Me, E-Woods, I watch The Breakfast Club show in the morning and I can see Kahlil hitting that spot in a couple years. I’ve predicted dozens of youngins that made it to the L. What helps me visualize who will make it? It takes a person that carries themselves with humility yet they’re confident, have talent yet their aspiration is off the charts. That separates the ordinary from extraordinary. Kahlil, who grew up in LA, said something to me recently that made me believe in him, “My motivations aren’t the same as anybody else. Until you walk in my shoes, don’t tell me you can relate to me. And with that being said, if your energy is deterring mine, you gon feel me! It’s time to level up and change situations for real.” #Kahlil got drive Kahlil is in his early 20’s, has a nice IG following because he’s effortless. @kahlilsimplis He still has a passion for hoop though and it keeps his rap game icy. Example, I’ve seen Kahlil help train NBA Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I’ve seen him help motivate upcoming hoop stars like Skyy Clark on top of a crazy recording and performing schedule. Ball and rap, they’re not exclusive and separate, his heart pumps hard for everything he grinds for.

Kahlil, balling in high school May 2015. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

What impresses E-Woods a lot about Kahlil? It’s the dope company he keeps. His manager Dylan Joseph is a fly dude that is helping incubate some deep deep level ish to come from their record label Chosen Family Records. Reader prolly saying, E-Woods, what you know about dope rappers, that you say? I say, my man Big Chuck of Death Row told me how he and Tupac would grind in the 90’s. Kahlil and Dylan, they grinding now to leave their DNA on the music game, trying to be transcendent with a mentality that says “Make it big, or die trying.” I feel Kahlil and Dylan are real to themselves, in the same way Anderson .Paac is real - he went to the school I was teaching at in Oxnard as a youngin’. Kahlil is early in his career, getting past his own Breezy Lovejoy stage as Anderson .Paac did. Building momentum, clear skies, the outer atmosphere are the limit for Kahlil and Dylan. You see, E-Woods, I sense Kahlil has this crazy awesome destiny to achieve in life. I remember Kahlil’s dad Olin, dopest hoop trainer, telling me how he accidentally rolled over on Kahlil as a tiny baby in bed, and about praying to God to save his life at the hospital. I can’t help but think that sometimes we get a 2nd chance at life to leave our mark. How many of us go all out to pursue our passion? I know Kahlil and Dylan are, that’s what it’s all about. 100. Have you ever seen the photo of rapper Tupac wearing that blue dazzle Duke jersey, white #5, he’s beaming this mad strong vibe? I had 2 exact Duke jersey replicas made for Skyy and Kahlil. They both rep Pac’s legacy of trying to be the best at what they do. What bigger compliment can I offer? None. Kahlil and Dylan have great chemistry together. They goofy, professional, locked in like the Beastie Boys were. They invited me to attend their record release and we drove 3 hours round trip and it was so worth it, took my whole fam, packed the car with friends. As I chilled at the release party with the Chosen Family Records folks, meeting the label’s other rapper ACE, they reminded me of when my former player Darius Logan, who played on our SLAM AAU team in 05’. Talented at hoop as he was, Darius instead pursued the music game and formed D & D with his lil bro. They earned an Emmy nomination. Give Kahlil and his crew a couple years, I’d bet my last dollar they find success like that, at that level fosho.



Kahlil , Dylan Joseph and rapper ACELUNE