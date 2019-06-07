Bay Area Memorial Day Classic: Final Evaluation Report
The 9th annual Bay Area Memorial Day Classic was held May 25-27 at Cal Courts in Union City and Chabot College in Hayward. 61 teams competed in four divisions (17U Elite, 17U Varsity, 16U and 15U).
In this final evaluation report we evaluate 35 more players (L to Z) and list 72 Names To Note.
Evaluations of 35 More Players (Alphabetically, L-Z)
6’1 PG Makana Leavitt of Stuart Hall HS 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Showcase)
Hard worker, leads a team, plays in attack mode.
6’0 F Gavin Levake of Turlock HS 2022 (Stanco Stampede 15 Silver)
Hard-working and versatile, nice shooting touch with 3 range. Consistent rebounder.
6’2 SG Darren Lum of Riordan HS 2021 (Bay City Warrior 16 Showcase)
Gifted shooter, competes on defense, knows how to play.
6’0 CG Connor Lusk of Palo Alto HS 2020 (Peak 17U)
Confident ball handler, makes good decisions. Can shoot the ball. Continuing to make strides.
5’7 PG Alex Mackie of Salesian Prep 2020 (The Crew 17)
Very athletic one-man. Solid driver with a real nice first step. Shoots it fairly well with three-point range.
6’3 Jaedon Malone of Sierra HS 2019 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)
High energy hustler, rebounds at both ends, can score on the block, shoots it ok mid-range, defends at the rim.
5’9 PG Keith Maldia of Sobrato HS 2020 (West Coast Xtreme)
A hustler with nice motor. Sets up teammates well. Effective on the perimeter, good passer.
6’3 SF/PF Ben McKnight of Half Moon Bay HS 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Blue)
High IQ, can defend inside, stretches the floor with 3-point shooting, capable ball handler.
5’11 CG Isaiah Minor of Woodside HS 2022 (BMG Academy 15U)
Combo guard with solid skills, scores in all the levels, can score off the bounce.
6’2 G/W Lontrell Powell of Grant HS 2020 (Nor Cal Illuminated 16U)
Long and athletic. High energy guy who gets things done.
6’4 F Mark Quicksall of El Dorado HS 2020 (SSE Blue)
Hard worker who does all the little things. Versatile defender who can defend both bigs and guards. Decent (set) shooter with 3 range.
5’8 PG Ishmael Rehberg of Cosumnes Oaks HS 2020 (PHPS 17U)
Aggressive defender, has decent burst. Can shoot and drive, bit of a yapper.
5’8 PG Isaiah Roa of Manteca HS 2022 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)
Gritty on-ball defender, leads a team, attacks the rim and finishes.
5’10 F Inderveer Sandhu of Sierra HS 2022 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)
Strong and athletic, competes on the boards, solid mid-range shooter, can take defenders off the dribble.
6’1 CG Shinya Sargent of Santa Clara HS 2019 (Top Flight Elite 17)
Solid ball handling skills. Has a decent pull-up game. Good defender. Plays hard.
6’8 C Irnes Sarvan of Santa Clara HS 2019 (Top Flight Elite 17)
Runs the floor hard, long arms, a little thin. Decent post-up player, has a turnaround shot. Can rebound and block shots.
5’11 PG Anthony Sharp of Stuart Hall 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Showcase)
Very quick, pushes the pace, high energy, unselfish.
6’0 PG Desonn Shipp of Oakland Tech HS 2020 (Team Superstar 17)
Long and athletic. Great court vision/excellent passer. Good on-ball defender, deflects a lot of passes. Finishes well.
6’3 PF Jadiah Shockley of Sacramento HS 2022 (PHPS 15U Red)
Decent ball handler, passes it well, ok playmaker in transition, gets to the basket on the drive. A cut-about rebounder.
6’2 SG Jake Skaggs of Los Altos HS 2022 (BMG Academy 15U)
Real nice shooter with range, good wing defender, smart, competes.
6’4 F Trevor Smith of Cardinal Newman HS 2020 (Sonoma County Cagers)
Aggressive, works hard. Attacks the basket on the drive. Very good rebounder. Solid defender on the perimeter.
5’8 PG Kayvonte Sundara of Montgomery HS 2022(Santa Rosa Bearcubs Blue)
Plays beyond his youthfulness, understands the game. Solid driver, has a perimeter shot.
5’11 CG Malik Taylor of Ripon HS 2021 (Splash City 17U)
Athletic combo guard, sees the floor, can finish in transition, shoots it ok from distance, good defender.
5’6 PG Hamiel Tiongco of Salesian Prep 2021 (The Crew 17)
Smooth ball handling skills. Pulls up very nicely in transition. Good shooter with long range.
6’4 G/W Max Topham of Parowan HS, UT 2021 (Salt Lake Metro 16U)
Fair/decent athlete, real good passer. Has a pull up game in the half court, ok rebounder.
6’0 CG Will Ulrich of Burlington HS 2022 (Renegades 15U/16U)
Has a solid skill set. Nice motor, competes on every possession.
6’6 PF Robert Viahola of Hillsdale HS 2021 (SF Soldiers 16U)
Fairly good hands, can dribble operate on the block. Passes it well, has a one-bounce drive.
6’3 CF David Wade of Elk Grove HS 2021 (PHPS 16U)
Big body combo forward. Ok ball handler, decent shooter with 3-point range. Can rebound in his area.
5’6 PG Barry West of Pittsburg HS 2022 (APT)
Has a high IQ. Pass-first one man. Can also finds ways to score.
6’4 F Michael Whitaker of Folsom HS 2020 (SSF White)
Can handle it some, has a decent pull-up game half court, moves well without he ball, can rebound.
6’0 CG Jonas Williams of Roosevelt HS, OR 2020 (Active PCH Leaders 17U)
Solid ball handler, has a nice hesitation move, shoots it ok with some range, can defend.
6’2 W Daniel Wilson of Bishop O’Dowd HS 2022 (Splash City 15U)
Long and athletic wing, gets to the basket on the drive, can shoot it from distance, consistent rebounder.
6’5 F Noah Yang of Willow Glen HS 2020 (BMG Academy 16 Black)
Capable ball handler, attacks off the dribble, reliable three-point shooter.
6’4 F Rashaan Young-Jones of Oakland Tech HS 2021 (Team Superstar 17)
Very athletic, defends well. Nice shooting touch mid to long range. Finishes in the open court. Good offensive rebounder.
6’0 G Robel Zemmo of Oakland Tech HS 2022 (Team Superstar 17)
Quick off the dribble. Gets to the rim and finishes well. Shoots it well from three. Good ball defender.
72 Names To Note: (Names in bold Indicate highest consideration)
6’3 F Ryan Bahar of Mountain View HS 2021 (BMG Academy 16U Black)
5’11 SG Derek Barnes of Pitman HS 2021 (Stanco Stampede 16/17 Black)
6’5 F Vince Barringer of St. Francis HS 2020 (Team Supernova 16)
6’6 PF Shayden Benson of Parowan HS, UT 2022 (Salt Lake Metro 16U)
5’9 CG Gabe Berry of Jesuit HS 2022 (PHPS 15 Black)
6’5 PF/SF Ignacio Bettinelli of Sobrato HS 2020 (West Coast Xtreme)
6’0 SG Jaztein Blackon of Franklin HS 2020 (Nor Cal Illuminated 17U)
5’11 G Leo Blanco of St Ignatius Prep 2022 (Bay City Warriors 15 Blue)
6’2 W Darren Bracey of El Cerritos HS 2019 (The Crew 17)
6’6 C Nathan Burns of Santa Clara HS 2020 (Top Flight Elite 17)
6’3 SG Angelo Butler of Christian Brothers HS 2020 (PHPS 17)
6’2 F Connor Cadigan of Menlo-Atherton HS 2022 (Bay Area Sonics 15U)
6’2 F Cameron Carpenter of Piner HS 2021 (Santa Rosa Bearcubs Blue)
5’9 PG Jacob Chen of Menlo-Atherton HS 2021 (Team Supernova 16)
6’8 C Oscar Cheng of Sacred Heart Cathedral HS 2020 (Bay City 17 Warrior Showcase)
6’4 CF Enoch Chibu of Roseville HS 2021 (Nor Cal Illuminated 17U)
5’4 PG Joshua Clark of Montera MS 2023 (Oakland Pal/ Bay Area Clippers)
6’6 PF/C Hayden Cohen of Folsom HS 2020 (SSE Blue)
6’3 W Cameron Duncan of Sacramento Waldorf HS 2020 (Nor Cal Illuminated 16U)
6’0 PG Isaiah Frazier of Wilcox HS 2021 (BMG Academy 16U Black)
6’6 PF Jabril Foster of Arroyo HS 2020 (Splash City 17U
6’1 G Eli Fulford of St. Mary’s HS 2021 (East Bay Soldiers 16U)
5’6 PG Te’Shawn Gamble of Bret Harte MS 2023 (Oakland Pal/Bay Area Clippers)
6’0 CG Ray Goda of Washington HS 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Blue)
6’2 F Lucky Hampton of Salesian HS 2021 (Team Rampage)
6’1 SG Kaden Holdbrook of Cunn HS 2020 (Team Supernova 16)
6’10 C Alex Horiux of Jesuit HS 2020 (PHPS 17U)
5’11 CG Jesiah Johnson of Greshan HS, OR 2021 (Active PCH Leaders 17U)
6’1 SG Aleksa Jovanovic of Valley Christian HS 2020 (Top Flight Elite 17)
5’8 PG Dimitri Kouisogeorgas of Serra HS 2021 (Renegades 16U)
6’2 SG Carter Layton of Blackfoot HS, ID 2021 (Salt Lake Metro 16U)
5’9 PG Daniel Malagon of Turlock HS 2022 (Stanco Stampede 15 Silver)
6’3 G/W John Mansur of St. Francis HS 2021 (BMG Academy 16U Gray)
6’1 G Desmond Mac of Oakland Tech HS 2021 (Team Superstar 17)
6’7 C Keaton Massey of Davis HS 2021 (Team Rampage)
6’6 C Alex Mayer of Oak Ridge HS 2010 (SSE White)
6’3 SG Josh McCormick of Vintage HS 2021 (NBBA 16U Prescott)
5’10 SG JC Mubingata of Oakland HS 2022 (Oakland Pal/Bay Area Clippers)
5’10 G/F Brock Muirbrook of Turlock HS 2022 (Stanco Stampede 15 Silver)
5’6 PG Zak Navarro of Bear Creek HS 2022 (Stockton Hoops 15U)
6’4 G/W Emmer Nichols of Sacred Heart Prep 2022 (Team Esface 2022)
5’10 G/W Joey Obrochta of Sierra HS 2022 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)
6’2 G/W Vince O’Kelley of Napa HS 2019 (NBBA 17U Carattini)
6’7 C Boston Painter of Layton HS, UT 2020 (Salt Lake Metro Gold)
5’10 G Max Parmagiani of American Cannon HS 2022 (East bay Soldiers 16U)
5’6 PG Abel Perez of El Molino HS 2020 (Santa Rosa Bearcubs Blue)
5’8 PG Fredge Rames of Santa Clara HS 2021 (BMG Academy 16U Gray)
5’9 PG Noah Ramil of Sierra HS 2021 (Central Valley Warriors 17U)
6’6 PG Jaelon Roberts of Franklin HS 2020 (Renegades 15U)
6’0 G/W Daniel Roman of Menlo Atherton HS 2022 (Bay Area Sonics 15U)
6’1 SG Ricky Romano of Sacred Heart Cathedral HS 2021 (Splash City 17U)
6’0 SG Diante Rush of Newark Memorial HS 2019 (Splash City 17U)
6’0 SG Jayden Salazar of Sacred Heart Cathedral HS 2022 (Bay City Warriors 15 Showcase)
6’0 PG Amarion Sanders of Sacramento HS 2022 (PHPS 15 Red)
5’10 SG Joey Santos of Valley Christian HS 2020 (Top Flight Elite 17)
6’2 SF Joseph Schneider of El Dorado HS 2021 (SSE White)
5’7 PG Ziare Simpson of Antioch HS 2022 (APT)
6’1 SG Daniel Solomon of Menlo School 2022 (Top Flight Elite 15 Red)
6’1 G Malachi Spinks of Jefferson HS, 2021 (Active PCH Leaders 17U)
6’3 SG Damar Stewart of Monterey Trail HS 2021 (PHPS 16U)
5’10 G Jessie Steyer of Stuart Hall HS 2022 (Bay City Warriors 15 Blue)
6’0 PG Paul Terry of Springville HS, UT 2020 (Salt Lake Metro Gold)
6’5 SF Lee Tilson of St. Mary’s HS 2020 (Bay City 17 Warriors Showcase)
6’5 C Jake Tomsfeldt of Menlo Atherton HS 2022 (Bay Area Sonics 15U)
6’3 G Mark (Colly) Urdan of Lick-Wilmerding HS 2022 (Bay Area Warriors 15 Showcase)
5’10 PG Andrej Velijkovic of Oakwood HS 2020 (Top Flight Elite 17)
6’0 SG Tyson Weatherbee of Turlock HS 2021 (Stampede 16/17 Black)
6’5 PF Brandt Williams of South Sevier HS, UT 2020 (Salt Lake Metro Black)
6’0 SG Kobe Winscott of Woodcreek HS 2020 (Nor Cal Illuminated 17U)
5’11 PG Sam Winston of Roosevelt HS, OR 2020 (Active PCH Leader 17U
6’0 PG Jacob Yamagishi of Burlingame HS 2022 (Renegades 15U)
5’9 PG Mark Zakharovh of Center HS 2021 (Nor Cal Illuminated 16U)
Bay Area Memorial Day Classic championship results:
17 Elite: AZ Factory 17U 66 Peak 17U 52
17 Varsity: Sonoma County Cagers 61 Salt Lake Metro Gold 57
16U: Play Hard Play Smart 15U Black 53 Team Esface 52
15U: Bay City Warriors 15 Showcase 49 Play Hard Play Smart 15 Red 40