In this final evaluation report we evaluate 35 more players (L to Z) and list 72 Names To Note .

The 9th annual Bay Area Memorial Day Classic was held May 25-27 at Cal Courts in Union City and Chabot College in Hayward. 61 teams competed in four divisions (17U Elite, 17U Varsity, 16U and 15U).

Evaluations of 35 More Players (Alphabetically, L-Z)





6’1 PG Makana Leavitt of Stuart Hall HS 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Showcase)

Hard worker, leads a team, plays in attack mode.





6’0 F Gavin Levake of Turlock HS 2022 (Stanco Stampede 15 Silver)

Hard-working and versatile, nice shooting touch with 3 range. Consistent rebounder.





6’2 SG Darren Lum of Riordan HS 2021 (Bay City Warrior 16 Showcase)

Gifted shooter, competes on defense, knows how to play.





6’0 CG Connor Lusk of Palo Alto HS 2020 (Peak 17U)

Confident ball handler, makes good decisions. Can shoot the ball. Continuing to make strides.





5’7 PG Alex Mackie of Salesian Prep 2020 (The Crew 17)

Very athletic one-man. Solid driver with a real nice first step. Shoots it fairly well with three-point range.





6’3 Jaedon Malone of Sierra HS 2019 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)

High energy hustler, rebounds at both ends, can score on the block, shoots it ok mid-range, defends at the rim.





5’9 PG Keith Maldia of Sobrato HS 2020 (West Coast Xtreme)

A hustler with nice motor. Sets up teammates well. Effective on the perimeter, good passer.





6’3 SF/PF Ben McKnight of Half Moon Bay HS 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Blue)

High IQ, can defend inside, stretches the floor with 3-point shooting, capable ball handler.





5’11 CG Isaiah Minor of Woodside HS 2022 (BMG Academy 15U)

Combo guard with solid skills, scores in all the levels, can score off the bounce.





6’2 G/W Lontrell Powell of Grant HS 2020 (Nor Cal Illuminated 16U)

Long and athletic. High energy guy who gets things done.





6’4 F Mark Quicksall of El Dorado HS 2020 (SSE Blue)

Hard worker who does all the little things. Versatile defender who can defend both bigs and guards. Decent (set) shooter with 3 range.





5’8 PG Ishmael Rehberg of Cosumnes Oaks HS 2020 (PHPS 17U)

Aggressive defender, has decent burst. Can shoot and drive, bit of a yapper.





5’8 PG Isaiah Roa of Manteca HS 2022 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)

Gritty on-ball defender, leads a team, attacks the rim and finishes.





5’10 F Inderveer Sandhu of Sierra HS 2022 (Central Valley Warriors 15U)

Strong and athletic, competes on the boards, solid mid-range shooter, can take defenders off the dribble.





6’1 CG Shinya Sargent of Santa Clara HS 2019 (Top Flight Elite 17)

Solid ball handling skills. Has a decent pull-up game. Good defender. Plays hard.





6’8 C Irnes Sarvan of Santa Clara HS 2019 (Top Flight Elite 17)

Runs the floor hard, long arms, a little thin. Decent post-up player, has a turnaround shot. Can rebound and block shots.





5’11 PG Anthony Sharp of Stuart Hall 2021 (Bay City Warriors 16 Showcase)

Very quick, pushes the pace, high energy, unselfish.