Yessoufou is one of the best transition weapons in the country, as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound, is possibly the most explosive and aggressive pure athlete in the 2025 class. The African-born wing is originally from the country of Benin but plays his high school hoops at California's St Joseph High School. Yessoufou, who loves to attack off the dribble, brings elite energy to both ends of the floor and shines as a hyper-versatile defender capable of staying in front of smaller guards on the perimeter as well as banging with larger forwards on the block. Offensively, he gets downhill with gusto and is capable of overwhelming defenders with his rare combination of quickness and strength. His calling is his ability to finish through contact, play above the rim and get to the free-throw line. The four-star forward is a tenacious and productive rebounder as well. He’s not going to give you a ton from a 3-point shooting perspective in his current form, but he’s improved a bit on that front as of late and is willing to pull the trigger from the perimeter when left open. He could also stand to become a better passer, as he is prone to making hasty and unwise choices with the ball in his hands at times. Possibly the most encouraging thing about Yessoufou’s game, however, is just how consistent it is from both an effort and production standpoint. There are very few games he checks into and fails to impact in multiple ways. He’s a double-double threat just about every time he steps on the floor at the prep level and is likely to find an important role as a freshman in Waco.