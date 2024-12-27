Jason Crowe Jr. Making a Major Push as the Top Player in 2026

Will Friel and Caymen Wimmer combined for 37 points to power Hillcrest Christian over Santa Clara.
Can USC keep top prospects at home in 2026? None of the top corners in California signed with USC in the 2025 class.
"It is definitely a big offer for me that I am considering heavily," said Sorensen, who shares strong bonds with MSU.
Camarillo continued its early season success with a dominating win over Righetti at the Warriors Holiday Showcase.
Host Heritage Christian led wire to wire against Valencia on day one of the annual Warriors Holiday Showcase on Friday.
