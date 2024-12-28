Four-star WR Madden Williams makes SEC commitment

A new Ohio State offer could be intriguing for CB Davon Benjamin and two are standing out for LB Kenneth Goodwin III.
Our Rivals KY site tourney recap includes Alijah Arenas (MVP), Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr. and Tyran Stokes.
Who might be too high? Who might be too low? Who did you go out on a limb for that will make you look good?
Ohio St. commit Chris Henry Jr is still taking visits & Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (both Mater Dei) could be adding to his list.
Will Friel and Caymen Wimmer combined for 37 points to power Hillcrest Christian over Santa Clara.
