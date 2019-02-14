CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Baylor Cupp Rivals.com

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With 2019 in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today we continue with the tight ends. RELATED: Best 1-2 QB punch in 2019 class | RB | WR

1. TEXAS A&M

The skinny: Losing Jace Sternberger to the NFL will be a blow for the Aggies' offense, but signing both Cupp and Wydermyer should potentially lessen the blow. Cupp will be expected to contribute early. He is athletic enough to make an impact in the passing game, but is also strong enough to be a capable blocker as a true freshman. With Kellen Mond returning at quarterback, this should also help Cupp’s transition to the college game. Farrell’s take: Cupp is a special talent and should be able to hit the ground running as both a receiver and as a blocker while Wydermyer might take a little longer to develop. However, this is a great 1-2 punch at a position that Jimbo Fisher likes to utilize.

2. TEXAS

The skinny: The Longhorns are regaining some of their recruiting swagger, as proven again by them grabbing the No. 1 tight end in the country from Arizona. Athletic enough to also play out wide, look for the Longhorns to use Liebrock in multiple formations. And as he continues to get bigger and stronger, he has the potential to be dominant in the Big 12. Texas then added depth to the position by picking up Wiley a few weeks later. Wiley, who actually played quarterback during his senior season in high school, may need more time to develop than Liebrock, but possesses a great deal of potential. Farrell’s take: Liebrock is the No. 1 tight end in the country for a reason because he can do so much. He will help stretch the defense and give the Texas quarterbacks another big target. Wiley is a good athlete and should develop a little slower but also has a high ceiling.

3. USC

The skinny: Overall, it was a disappointing class for the Trojans, but they did add depth and talent at the tight end position with two in-state four-stars. Both have the ability to be three-down tight ends, and with no tight end who was already on the roster having firmly established himself as a go-to player, both will be given an opportunity to earn early playing time. The problem for the Trojans in recent years has been developing their highly ranked tight ends, so will Wolfe and/or Rae begin to change that trend? Farrell’s take: Both Wolfe and Rae are good receivers and solid blockers, and they have similar games. Both players are huge targets who can find the soft spot in the defense so either one or both will be a big part of the offense.

4. CLEMSON