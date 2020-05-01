Why that title E-Woods? Sweet 16? What’s up with that? It’s not just about SDSU’s future point guard, Asia Avinger who has dazzling handles like Kyrie Erving.





Asia Avinger

This feature has 7 players ranging 7th grade to next year being in college and they have told me they are grindin’ ultra hard, want to achieve the vaunted NCAA sweet 16, final 4, national champions! How good are the kids featured in this part 3 segment? Take Chris Cain, he’s a 7th grader, 6-3 dope shooter already exhibiting 40 inch vert bunnies. I don’t say it lightly but I firmly predict this great kid from Sierra Canyon will dominate prep like Josh Christopher. My advice when playing? Don’t jump him, this 7th grade youngster has next! He’s a good, good dude who is already as smart in junior high as a college kid. Crazy, I know, yet he’s the most humble kid and before this Covid lockdown my lil bro was fixing to participate in Air West and in Hometown Fav epic clinics. But he’s still grindin and he told me tell how he’s keeping mentality strong. When the time is right I’ll publish for readers C’s amazing life story. It’s important to know that this dude works so hard, online with his studies to keep GPA 4.0 and also as hard with his training. Chris crazy cool kid, and his lil brother Cayden nice too. How many 7th graders has LeBron put on his IG page? Peep Chris on his SLAM-online vid, yeah, it’s like that? Want a sneak peek into the future? The FUTURE is C-Cain! 100.

Now to more on our featured star - I don’t write on those I don’t believe in, so hear my words, read my lips, get out the way of this nozzle of gas I’m spraying ALL OVER your cell phone screen: Asia Avinger will be women’s hoops Skylar Diggins-Smith! Asia got it like that E? I constantly have kids come up to me saying Asia’s my fav and they tell me she’s pure swag & gorgeous. I know dozens of kids idolize her, ask for her autograph, tell me they wish they were Asia with her inner and outer beauty. How dope might Asia be in college? Maybe because of her skill set, an NFL version of Damian Lillard. How many girls you know so athletic, they can run up a wall like Spider-Man, jump off the wall and monster alley oop DUNK on a 10 foot rim? A-Money is a human trampoline and at 5-6 she’s in a class of her own. I dare you click the most FYE link I’ve ever seen if you think E-Woods is lying!

Asia’s secret sauce is she’s more than pretty, she’s a freak of nature strong, her core as powerful as the USC phenom that was PAC-12 freshman of the year Alissa Pili. Yet A-Avinger stays elegant, girly, effortless like Diggins-Smith fosho! #drop mic, he just said it Let’s put it this way, Asia has a well known twin Noah, a football star in his own right, and their entire lives they’ve trained each other in football ways. That’s made Asia the toughest girl in America. Example? I tried to get this 2-star male prep baller with 9 D-1 offers to work out with Asia, asked him if he was “scurrrred?” Thought my dude could handle Asia’s smoke but Lil bro said,“No freaking way Erik, she’s way too tuff. Asia might knock me out in training, might hurt me bro!” She that strong you ask?



More proof? You readers might have heard of my dear friend Eric Turner, RIP. He was the #2 NFL draft pick in 1990 and gave me his nickname of Erok The Body Rocker. Asia deserves to be called Body-Rocker, she’s more than WNBA material. LA Times writer Eric Sondheimer alluded to her as WNBA material in his recent video interview with Asia. Asia? She’s #2 NFL lotto pick tuff. More proof? ESPNW recently featured Asia as that prep baller whose stock has risen the most this year. She’s training, mad miles a day she runs, puts up shots galore. I told her that she’s the one transcendent player that in college could attract 5,000 fans to come out to San Diego St. to watch womens’ hoops. One day I asked her, “Asia you fixing to burn down ALL of college hoops next year?” That’s the plan as she nodded yes. They don’t need a roof, Asia gonna let the whole MF roof burn down! Okay, who else has next E-Woods? 8th grader Shea Joko. She’s upbeat and so niiiice with the defense and shot, very fit and tough, so much potential that I could see her translate into greatness in her future prep career. She told me how proud she was to make the Mo Billings elite team for West Coast Premier. Pride oozes out her voice and she has such a good family core to lean on. I track certain kids, get into their journey at an early age and I’m proud to call S-Joko a friend. She has more passion at 13, then most 24 year old pros I know. She dreams of a day beyond Covid-19 so she can get out to train, put up shots, be a difference maker in society. We need more S-Jokos in the world no doubt! Next up? Junior Justin Rochelin. I’ve done some mind-blowing features* on him since he was in the 8th grade. He’s now getting shots up at the local park and is finally 100% after some prior unlucky ankle injuries. Even with injuries he has like 15 D-1 offers of which quite a few are high major! * http://bit.ly/J-Rochelin * https://rvls.co/2UE6Mk4 Justin just puts his head down and puts in work while confronting all the devastation of Covid-19. He’s the kind of kid you can rely on and is also willing to share his time to mentor and give others a hand up that need his help. Just a real one. Fist up to you J-Rochelin! Reni Johnson and Brooklyn Shamblin are such unbelievable 8th grade buddies you can’t hardly speak one without mentioning the other. Both are utterly driven. B-Sham is constantly taking those Covid isolated beach bike rides to stay fit and gets up tons of shots. She is also ballin vs. her dope brother Ty, a football prospect, in their hoop driveway. That’s a tough 1 on 1 match to keep you frosty no doubt. Reni? She has no off switch. Her mom is there to train her in the garage, drive her to trainer Rob Valentines' gym 3-4 times a week sometimes. Dedication becomes her. What will I remember of Brook and Ren after Covid? They didn’t just keep up the grades, they made dope tik tok vids to share joy, lighten everyone’s mood. They kept their humanity and joy when many others just broke down, allowed depression to creep in. Fire up their tik tok dance vid, track how they kill in the future. Their spirit will creep in your heart if you start to follow them as I do. You’ll never be the same after meeting these two. One Buck. Regarding to the next baller featured, it’s so rare for me to highlight a 7th grader because putting a kid’s name out there can bring so much Expectation, capital E, oil tanker gas to live up to. I’ll only do it if they are super gifted, very humble, and have an inner circle to keep them extremely grounded. So if you knew Bryson Tai’ulu Allen’s dope parents and their beyond supportive background, I bet you’d be all in to say promote him. They have a great baseball and Olympic-medal tradition behind them but they now just want it to all be about their kid, not them. I’ve already asked opinions from the most dope NBA elite trainers I know, who have been Frankenstein-ing Bryson. These Mt Rushmore of talent builders tell me that Bryson gas mad dribbles, handles the rock with such skill and confidence. E-Woods? I’m his fan 4 life! My recommendation? Peep his IG, be a fan yourself and follow his journey. Bryson Tai'ulu Allen instagram page



Max Allen (Heritage Christian). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Last to give shine in this feature story is Max Allen, a 6-8 giant who is in between high schools after moving to Cali from Nevada and playing for a year at Heritage Christian. He’s such a thoughtful, academic, happy go-lucky dude, such a cool guy to root for. He has dreams of being a pro. His mom My Le is full of passion, such an advocate of Max’s dream. He uses his vertimax to put in tons of elite body work, and get this, Max size-wise looks like Shaq compared to all other preps. Yet he still does yoga besides getting tons of shots up and staying up in the lab. He’s just a committed kid and has plans of being a college marketing major in a few years. Only a soph now, Max is that guy to E-Woods. These magnificent 7, I see them going for it in college. Like A-Avinger. girl is bent on making NCAA Sweet 16 at least. So why did E-Woods ask her to wear the SLAM jersey for the front page cover of this article? I gave it to her because I wished she had balled with our dope AAU travel team of 05’.

It’s the anniversary of Scoop Jackson’s email to me saying, “Run a team with the SLAM name bro, if you can truly find kids that Study, Mentor, And Learn to uplift others. Make those 4 letters of the Mag come alive, S.L.A.M.” I hope Scoop-J sees Asia play, hope dope SLAM writer Ryan Jones who I gave jersey to in 05’ sees her. Esteemed SLAM Editor- In- Chief Adam Figman had the vision to put Paige Buckner as 1st prep girl on the front cover of the Mag, I salute, salute that Adam!