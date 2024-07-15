PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Washington State has added some size for up front in its 2025 class. Monday, 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect Brayden Walton announced his commitment to the Cougars after taking an official visit last month.
The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan recruit also visited Colorado State during June with additional offers from programs such as Fresno State, Nevada, Central Michigan, Air Force, Navy, Montana State and several Ivy League programs.
The two-star prospect first offensive lineman to announce his commitment to Jake Dickert's program in the cycle and is now the 17th pledge overall for WSU.
Walton was active during his recruitment and took unofficial visits to several programs throughout the process including Oregon and USC.
Instead, he will make the move up to Pullman to join the Cougs' class as the latest member of the group from California. The talent-rich state has again been an area of focus for Dickert and his staff with eight of the 17 current commits hailing from California.
WSU has been on a run of adding commitments in recent weeks with Walton being the 11th addition for the program's 2025 class over the last month.
Wazzu now has three commitments in July with Walton joining athletes Kyle Peterson and David Kuku among that group.