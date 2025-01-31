Breaking down where things stand with USC's key junior day visitors

USC is hosting a big winter junior day this Saturday that will bring several top recruits from around the area to campus to spend time with the coaching staff and get a better feel for the direction of the program with some new faces around the team.

The regular signing period for the 2025 class is quickly approaching Wednesday, and the Trojans could make at least one more addition to the group, but the focus has now turned mostly to the next recruiting cycle and members of the 2026 class.

USC has already set itself on a course for having one of the top classes in the next cycle with eight commitments from current high school juniors. The group features seven four-star prospects and is currently ranked No. 3 overall by Rivals.

A big portion of the class will be on campus this weekend, and here is a closer look at who USC is expecting to stop by for a visit.