Busy times ahead for four-star quarterback Luke Fahey

Here is a look at where all 10 stand now. Mark Bowman started his official visits at Ole Miss last weekend.
Rios is still sitting with 4 favorites but one other team could get seriously involved while he's lining up more visits.
Over the last few weeks as teams have stopped by to check on Hale, there is a new major player in his recruitment.
Kentucky offered Ariza (St. John Bosco) last September, and they have been pursuing him intently ever since.
Kayden recently committed to Ohio State over Oregon but it was close until decision time when the Buckeyes won out.
Here is a look at where all 10 stand now. Mark Bowman started his official visits at Ole Miss last weekend.
Rios is still sitting with 4 favorites but one other team could get seriously involved while he's lining up more visits.
Over the last few weeks as teams have stopped by to check on Hale, there is a new major player in his recruitment.