The Cal football staff thought it was set at quarterback in the 2025 class when Robert McDaniel committed in March, but he later flipped his commitment to Arizona late last month, leaving the Bears to regroup in the middle of this recruiting cycle.

Filling that void remains an ongoing process, and that didn't change Tuesday, but the Bears did add an intriguing arm to the class as three-star QB Alonzo Esparza announced his commitment as a preferred walk-on.

Esparza, from Los Alamitos High School in Southern California, passed for 2,605 yards, 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 12 games as a junior last season while also rushing for 386 yards and 8 TDs, per MaxPreps.

Esparza was on campus at Cal on Tuesday before announcing his commitment.

"Cal offers the opportunity to play ACC ball with also getting an incredible degree," he told Golden Bear Report. "The Haas School of Business is very well respected and I plan to get my Bachelor's degree in business. I also plan on doing venture capital and there’s no better place to be than Silicone Valley which is the heart of VC. I absolutely love the coaching staff and feel like I’ve built a great relationship. I’ll be enrolling in January of 2025 which is important to me. The campus is beautiful and it’s not too far from home. I couldn’t be more excited."