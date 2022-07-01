California DB Leroy Bryant is Washington's 12th commitment in 12 days

Washington might be the hottest team on the recruiting trail right now. The Huskies have added 12 commitments since last Monday, and the latest recruit to give the team his pledge announced his choice Friday. Fairfield (Calif.) Rodriguez High School standout defensive back Leroy Bryant is headed to Seattle as a member of the 2023 class after picking UW over offers from Oregon, Washington State, Colorado and several others.

Bryant visited Seattle last weekend as part of a large group of official visitors for the Huskies, and the trip certainly helped set the program apart from the other schools on his offer hist.

"The experience overall was amazing, and it changes a lot just by being down there, and the whole trip changed a lot of how I look at them as far as my other offers. They're at the top, for sure. I'd say they're at the top," Bryant told The Dawg Report this week.

"The environment over there is really nice and you can just tell that all the coaches over there, they genuinely care about you as a player and a person. Having both is pretty big."

The 6-foot recruit is expected to join the team as a cornerback, but his versatility means he could end up playing several different positions during his career with the Huskies.

"One thing I really learned this time is just that they're really interested in me and I learned how they want to use me and where they see me impacting the team," he said. "Probably I'll start out at corner, maybe move to nickel, safety. They see me playing either one of those positions -- they think I could be a solid nickel, solid corner, whatever helps the team the most."

Bryant visited Washington twice before making his decision, and he also visited Oregon earlier in the process as well with the Ducks being the other program that was in the best position to land his commitment.

Instead, he is one of 16 commitments for Washington, which now has the 22nd-ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. UW is now third in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings behind just USC and Colorado.

The Huskies have now added 10 commitments since last Friday.