When you look through the Twitter timeline of running back recruit Brandon Johnson you will see numerous posts tagging college coaches urging them to take a look at his junior film. The Palmdale (Calif.) Highland standout prospect put together an impressive season with the Bulldogs in 2021 finishing the year with 1,580 yards rushing plus 19 rushing touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 96 yards and was on the receiving end of a touchdown.

Johnson has continued to gain traction as a prospect this spring, and a month ago Arizona officially entered the picture with an offer for the 5-foot-10 running back. Washington offered him earlier in the year and Washington State has been involved, too.

However, he quickly took a liking to the coaching staff at Arizona as he was able to get to know them over the phone in recent weeks leading to an official visit with the Wildcats over the weekend.

The trip went well, and lived up to everything Johnson hoped to see on his latest trip to the desert.

“Honestly, it felt really special,” he said about the visit to Tucson. “First off, the coaches. The things they preach, the things they say, everything, sounds genuine. Everything sounds trustworthy. I feel like those are people that I can really trust and spend the next three to five years of my life with.

“The players, I get a real friendly, comfortable vibe with them. I feel like those are players I can go to war with every Saturday night. I can practice with, I can talk with, I can hang out with. They seem like real genuine people. I was able to be myself around the team, the coaches.”

The 2023 prospect had previously been on campus with the Wildcats for an unofficial visit when he made the trek out with his 7-on-7 team, but his official visit was much more thorough allowing him to fully understand what the program brings to the table as one of his options.