Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the quarterbacks

INDIANAPOLIS -- The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts' facility this week and in somewhat fitting fashion, the quarterbacks came to play. From the 2026 class through some impressive throwers all the way in 2028, there was no shortage of samples or styles at the marquee event of the offseason.

JARRARD STEALS THE SHOW

Teddy Jarrard

From the outset of the event, Teddy Jarrard worked out with a purpose. Even from warmups he impressed with his classic three-quarter motion and velocity with which he can dial up from his right arm. It only got better from there, as the 2027 Peach State talent sprayed the ball all over the field in the morning QB Challenge, where he would work as the most consistent performer when asked to rifle to targets both short and long. Jarrard built up a lead in how efficient he could touch the netting stationed at the front pylon and down the field in the bucket all the same. It got tighter when the group was asked to strike the crossbar from a shorter distance, but Jarrard checked that box as well. The coming out party this offseason for the rising-junior has been remarkable. Jarrard has earned an offer and/or honors at just about every stop he has made this spring and summer, ballooning his offer list to true national status in short order as Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and so many others increase their efforts with him. Jarrard worked with similar momentum after the lunch break on Tuesday, whipping the football down the field in 7-on-7 en route to a championship game appearance for his squad. He can take something off the ball with touch, finesse with layering and make plays on the move. If he continues on this type of run, it wouldn't surprise to see Jarrard mentioned among the truly elite passers in the 2027 class.

CHERRY PACES 2026 GROUP

Briggs Cherry

The rising-senior crop of passers on hand each had their own shining moments in Indianapolis. Four-star Louisville commitment Briggs Cherry has a few other programs keeping tabs on him despite the pledge and it is easy to see why. He works a consistent ball to all three levels and looks very comfortable coming off of his first read or two with accuracy. In the morning session, Cherry gave Jarrard the best run for his money in the challenge, working especially well in the short to intermediate game. Throw in the great frame and some sneaky confidence and this could become an emerging storyline to track at the position going into the 2025 season. Texas A&M commitment Helman Casuga, Clemson commitment Tait Reynolds, Florida State pledge Jayden O'Neal and Mississippi State-bound Brodie McWhorter each had their fair share of moments on Tuesday. Casuga was best when working with stationary targets while Reynolds shined brighter than some expected when 7-on-7 time came, including perhaps the throw of the afternoon in the semi-final. O'Neal's sturdy frame and raw power makes for some head-turning tosses and McWhorter kept his name relevant in multiple settings.

BIG FLASHES FROM 2027 CROP

Peyton Houston

Top uncommitted passer Peyton Houston, fellow four-stars Colton Nussmeier and Ohio State commitment Brady Edmonds rounded out the rising-junior group after Jarrard and there were some strong traits on display. Houston has a mature and smooth game and he looked comfortable no matter what the coaches, opponents or the increasing June heat offered on Tuesday. He spins a pretty ball without much wasted movement and gives off the personality like he knows it, too. Notre Dame and Clemson are recent offers while programs like USC, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M have been steady on the Louisiana native. Nussmeier's sheer stature initially caught onlookers off guard, checking in at nearly 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Then he went out there as the only lefty in the field, commanding even more attention, but it came with the expected consistency from an accuracy standpoint. There is no doubting the second and third level game with the uncommitted LSU legacy despite an up and down showing in Indy. There was similar from Edmonds, who also impresses in the size department, complete with some of the best velocity among passers on hand.

WADE, MONDS ARE NAMES TO KNOW IN 2028

Champ Monds