Here are the teams ranked 1-5 in our top 10 for 2019, headlined by top ranked Mater Dei and senior Bryce Young.





1. Mater Dei

The back to back Open Division State Champion Monarchs open up 2019 as the top ranked team in the country by MaxPreps.

USC commit Bryce Young is back at quarterback; he has thrown for 94 touchdowns in three varsity starting seasons, the first two at Cathedral. Junior Marceese Yetts is among those vying for the starting back role after the Monarchs lost the duo of Sean Dollars and Shakobe Harper.

Young has weapons on the outside. Cristian Dixon is one of the top junior wide receivers in the country, fellow junior Kyron Ware-Hudson, senior Kody Epps, and super sophomore CJ Williams form a potent corp at wide receiver.

Washington commit Myles Murao is the top rated offensive lineman in the state and is joined by junior George-Miki-Han and senior Donovan Ford up front. Senior Sefita Tupe Jr should lead the defensive line along with Andrew Ueli-Faatoalia.

The linebackers should be good with 2018 leading tackler Moses Sepulona back with senior Jacobah Fuamatu and one of the top junior linebackers in the country in Raesjon Davis.

The secondary is young but talented with junior Jaylin Davies and sophomores Domani Jackson and Joshua Hunter who each made impacts as freshmen last season.

First Game: Friday August 23rd versus Corona Centennial at Santa Ana Stadium





2. St. John Bosco



Jason Negro’s Braves open up 2019 as the second ranked team in our rankings and third ranked team in the country by MaxPreps.

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei is the top player in the country in the Rivals.com rankings. He is loaded with talent surrounding him. UCLA commit Nathaniel Jones is back following an ACL injury suffered in the first game last season. Sophomore Rayshon Luke will also be in the rotation following a fifth place finish in the 2019 State track and field 100 meters finals.

Oregon commit Kris Hutson, 19th ranked junior in the country Beaux Collins, and 4-star senior Logan Loya form an elite trio of Division 1 pass catchers.

Senior Stanford commit Drake Metcalf, Harvard commit Logan Bednar lead the offensive line with junior Maximus Gibbs and sophomore Earnest Greene as future stalwarts on the line.

The defense is led by Ohio State commit Kourt Williams II. Williams, along with USC junior commit Ma’a Gaoteote, Navy commit AJ Gatto, and Fresno State commit Hunter Kaupiko form a big-time linebacking corp.

USC commit Kobe Pepe leads the defensive line with Matthew Jordan. The secondary is led by UCLA commit Jake Newman and Washington commit James Smith.

Note: late word is that six transfers will have to sit out until September 26. We don’t have the names but Gaoteote is not one of them.

First Game: Friday August 24rd at home versus Dematha of Maryland





3. Corona Centennial

Matt Logan and his Huskies are ranked third in our rankings and 12th in the nation by MaxPreps.

They return their duo of senior quarterbacks Carter Freedland and Ala Mikaele; each excelled as juniors on a 12-1 team whose only loss was to Mater Dei in the Division 1 semifinals. Nicholas Floyd is in the mix with others to be the feature running back.

Gary Bryant is a game breaker at wide receiver. Bryant, along with senior Aaron Smith and junior Branden Alvarez form a talented wide receiver trio.

Korey Foreman is rated by Rivals.com as the top junior in the country and is coming off a huge offseason and should terrorize offenses for the next two seasons from his defensive line spot.

AJ Vaipulu was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team on the offensive line and will lead that group up front.

2018’s second leading tackler Simon Hall returns at linebacker. Isaiah Young leads the secondary. He is committed to Cal and will play for their defensive back coach Gerard Alexander, a former Rancho Cucamonga High School standout and NFL player.

First Game: Friday August 23rd versus Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium





4. Narbonne

Narbonne is marred with tons of controversy surrounding the status of head coach Manny Douglas. Joe Aguirre is the intern coach and has been with team since 2005.

On the field they are simply loaded with talent. The Gauchos just missed the top 25 preseason ranking by MaxPreps (ranked 27th). They are looking for their sixth consecutive Los Angeles City Section Championship and eighth in nine years.

Junior Jake Garcia is poised for a huge year after throwing for 2,130 yards in part-time duty last season. Senior Jack Brown is back after he led the team in rushing yards last season and had nine touchdowns.

USC commit Joshua Jackson, Alabama commit Traeshon Holden, Kobe Stewart, and Eren East form a loaded group of pass catchers. Jackson and East led the team in receiving last season.

6’8 senior Ruben Camacho and Ikani Tuiono are among the group up front protecting Garcia. LSU commit Jordan Berry and Andre Jenkins lead the defensive line.

Jordan Banks is one of the top inside linebackers in the country and is joined by Alonzo Person at linebacker.

The secondary is among the most loaded in the country. Stanford commit Brandon Jones, Arizona State commit Macen Williams, Oregon commit Jared Greenfield, Oregon junior commit Anthony Beavers, and class of 2020 Rivals 250 ranked cornerback Darion Green-Warren round out the highly touted group.

First Game: Saturday August 24th at Buchanan of Clovis





5. JSerra

The second of four ranked teams from Orange County is JSerra. The Lions have improved in each of Pat Harlow’s three seasons. In 2018 they were 9-3 and advanced to the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals, their highest win total since 2014.

Junior General Booty will be the quarterback; he threw for 19 touchdowns as a sophomore at Cornerstone Christian in Texas and is the nephew of former USC star John David Booty.

Cal commit Chris Street is back along with second leading rusher Sammy Green.

Juniors Earnest McDaniel and Jasper Lott form a pass catching duo at wide receiver along with 6’5 sophomore Keyan Burnett.

Michigan commit Jeffrey Persi leads the offensive line. Jaden Genova and Malaki Te’o form a strong linebacker duo; they each had 60-80 tackles as sophomore and freshman last season.

Siale Suliafu had five sacks as a freshman last season and should be a stalwart on the defensive line for the next few seasons.

Zamajay Duncan made an impact last year as a sophomore in the secondary with two interceptions and 45 tackles.

First Game: Friday August 23th at East High School of Salt Lake City Utah



