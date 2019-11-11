The 2019 football playoffs are in the second round after a ten game regular season. Mater Dei is the number one team for the thirteenth straight week as we enter the twelfth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 12 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (10-0) (1)

The Monarchs host #8 Bishop Amat at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (9-1) (2)

The Braves host #7 Calabasas on Friday.





3. Corona Centennial (8-2) (3)

The Huskies host JSerra on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (10-0) (4)

The Diablos host #9 Servite on Friday.





5. Narbonne (0-9*) (5)

LA City Section’s ruled that Narbonne must vacate its 2018 City Section Championship and is banned from the 2019 and 2020 playoffs due to rules violations.

*The Gauchos are also 0-9, not 9-0 because of multiple ineligible players due to residency violations.





6. Corona Del Mar (11-0) (6)

The Sea Kings beat Santiago 49-0.

Player highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Washington commit Mark Redman had a pair of receiving scores. Stanford commit John Humphreys, Tommy Griffin, and Riley Binnquist had receiving touchdowns. Binnquist also had a rushing score.

They host Cajon on Frday.





7. Calabasas (7-2) (7)

The Coyotes play at #2 St. John Bosco on Friday.





8. Bishop Amat (9-1) (8)

The Lancers play #1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





9. Servite (7-3) (9)

The Friars play at #4 Mission Viejo on Friday.





10. Sierra Canyon (10-1) (10)

The Trailblazers beat Santa Margarita 35-21.

Player highlights: Junior Chayden Peery threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Donovan Williams had 108 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brendon Gamble rushed for a score. DJ Harvey had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown.

They host Vista Murrieta on Friday.