The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the second week of league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the eighth straight week as we enter the seventh week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 7 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (6-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Orange Lutheran 51-14.

Player Highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Kody Epps led all receivers with 77 yards and a touchdown. Kyron Ware-Hudson, Josiah Zamora, and CJ Williams had receiving scores. Cameron Leofa and Chris Mazzuckis each had rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Domani Jackson returned an interception back 25 yards for a touchdown.

They host Servite at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (6-0) (2)

The Braves beat Servite 27-26.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Beaux Collins led all receivers with 114 yards and a touchdown. Logan Loya and Jode McDuffie each had receiving scores. UCLA commit Jake Newman had an interception on defense.

They play at #5 JSerra on Friday.





3. Centennial (4-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Santiago 63-0.

Player Highlights: Carter Freedland threw for a touchdown and rushed for two scores. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 170 yards and four scores. Four-star Gary Bryant had a receiving touchdown. Senior Miquel Bautista had 2.5 sacks.

They host Corona on Thursday.





4.Narbonne (6-1) (4)

The Gauchos beat San Pedro 53-0.

Player Highlights: USC commit Jake Garcia threw for 152 yards and a touchdown. Ashley Tucker Jr. threw for two scores. Jack Brown rushed for two scores and had two receiving touchdowns. Arizona State commit Kobe Stewart added a receiving and rushing score.

They have a bye this week before they play at Gardena on Friday October 18th.





5. JSerra (5-1) (5)

The Lions beat Santa Margarita 35-3.

Player Highlights: Sammy Green rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Cal commit Chris Street rushed for a score. Jaden Genova had 14 tackles and two sacks.

They host #2 St. John Bosco on Friday.





6. Mission Viejo (6-0) (6)

The Diablos beat El Toro 56–0.

Player Highlights: Peter Costelli threw for 222 yards and six touchdowns. Chase Nenad had 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Mavin Anderson had 60 receiving yards and two scores. Reece Bailey and Owen Ricketts had interceptions on defense.

They play at Capistrano Valley on Friday.





7. Grace Brethren (6-0) (8)

The Lancers beat Bishop Diego 42-13.

Player Highlights: Mikey Zele threw for 228 yards and three scores. Julien Stokes and Elijah Jones each rushed for touchdowns and Stokes added a 93 yard receiving score. Nate Bennett had 139 receiving yards and two scores. Isac Garcia had 11 tackles and a sack.

They play at Moorpark on Friday.





8. Corona Del Mar (6-0) (9)

The Sea Kings beat Huntington Beach 49-6.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 146 receiving yards and two scores. Washington commit Mark Redman had 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Bradley Schlom and Riley Binnquist each had receiving scores. Riley Haupt and Jake Salmon each had interceptions on defense.

They play Edison at Newport Harbor on Friday.





9. Calabasas (5-2) (10)

The Coyotes beat Westlake 54-35.

Player Highlights: Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw for 229 yards and five touchdowns. Oregon commit Johnny Wilson had three touchdowns. Jaylen Thompson had 101 rushing yards and a score.

They have a bye this week before they host Newbury Park on Friday October 18th.





10. Bishop Amat (5-1) (NR)

The Lancers enter the rankings following a 25-24 win over Alemany.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Damien Moore rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, including the game winning two point conversion run.

They host Chaminade on Friday.





Dropped Out: Serra (7)







