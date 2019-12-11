CDM Beach Bash Tourney: Mater Dei tops West Torrance
Mater Dei 79, West Torrance 50 The Mater Dei Monarchs rolled to a 79-50 win over the West Torrance Warriors in their opening game at the Beach Bash tournament at Corona Del Mar High school on Tue...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news