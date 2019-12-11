News More News
basketball

CDM Beach Bash Tourney: Mater Dei tops West Torrance

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei 79, West Torrance 50 The Mater Dei Monarchs rolled to a 79-50 win over the West Torrance Warriors in their opening game at the Beach Bash tournament at Corona Del Mar High school on Tue...

{{ article.author_name }}