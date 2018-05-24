"K-Smooth" is that dope nickname many know Kayla Padilla by. This long, agile, multi dimensional 5-9 hooper from Bishop Montgomery is that fire baller.

I call her Killa K because on court she has that killer instinct, killer krossover, and killer akrobatic finishes around the basket.

Kayla Padilla

Off court she’s mellow but fun-loving with an appreciation for simple joys in life like boba, good music and Netflix. You get to know her, she exudes this super feel-good vibe, a positive spirit that’s unlike anyone I’ve ever met. Really that singular. Her demeanor and outlook are impressive. She’s so determined to be a neurosurgeon and is already so articulate in how she presents herself; she’s off the charts! Hoop wise? Her game is pure skill, smooth, ice cold on the court, driven like pure white snow. This girl has personality to spare. See the clip below and I dare you to tell me it’s not the coolest thing you’ve seen all year! https://youtu.be/8NuRbyGUYN4 What you should really know about Kayla is that she’s multi-talented. She plays the guitar, piano, and has a vintage record player and collection of vinyls. They all help her decompress from her hectic regiment of Advanced Placement classes. She has a musical range from The Beatles to Chance the Rapper. She identifies with Chance a lot because in her words, “I appreciate his music and personality. He’s a positive dude, uplifting, doesn’t degrade women. That’s what I’m all about.”

Chance the Rapper (aka Chancelor Jonathan Bennett)

This story will attempt to do justice to KP by featuring her story juxtaposed by a few Chance the Rapper songs with accompanying lyrics that give insight into why K-Padilla is that quintessential baller, fantastical student, and dedicated family member. To know Kayla is to realize she’s Rocky Balboa, running down the streets of Philadelphia. Seems everyone who meets her has that brotherly love and joins the mob of fans following her to the steps of city hall, as she raises her fists to cheer. If you follow her you will too. No Problem



"Rocky" Padilla

Noelle Quinn, that dope WNBA Seattle veteran guard, feels lucky to know and coach K-Padilla for the BMHS Knights, her alma mater. Quinn is a “real one” to the girls who play for her. Quinn is committed to guiding the Knights next year, “I know that only 1% of prep girls go on to play college ball, but I love these kids enough to go at them like they’re all that 1%. “Kayla is special because not only does she have god given talent but she’s old school and never arrogant. The best draw from her is she brings everyone in. "That’s so valuable in a team. She’s smart in games, this girl just makes coaching a joy.” Chancelor, tell us what Kayla’s all about: “School of hard knocks I took night classes.” Cocoa Butter Kisses

Noelle Quinn after 2003 State Playoffs win at Long Beach Arena Photo by Dave Keefer

What is Kayla’s game all about? This kid’s a sharp-shooting scoring guard for both BMHS and West Coast Premier AAU. She uses incredible bursts of speed to change direction on her defender, usually at the top of the key, followed by an explosive power drive and acrobatic lay up. She does this over and over in games. The defense must know what’s coming but they just don’t have a counter. Technically, KP is in constant motion without the ball. She finds her spot with economy of movement, slips under a screen, then pops her calling card - that clean 3. She was league MVP, made all regional newspapers’ 1st teams and CIF Open Division top selection team. She’s recognized as a top player in the state of California who averaged 19.6 points for BMHS in her junior year and has a Division 1 CIF championship under her belt. But you’d never know it by how truly humble she is. It’s her versatility as a player and motivator that wins games for whichever team she is playing for. She gets everyone into their flow, as she says, “My teammates, we grind together, we shine together.” J-Bennett, my guy, how fun is Kayla to watch? “I think we all addicted.” Favorite Song Powering her Bishop Montgomery team to the CIF playoffs, her shot comes off her elongated finger tips just like Chance’s dope music flows from his open lips. Then bam, her foot gets sprained, nothing major, but she’s wearing a walking boot for an untimely week going into state playoffs. Winning a state title was her stated goal. Me, E-Woods, I’ve talked to so many players from the top tier teams who vied for that chip, I asked about a dozen elite coaches and players, asked them all this one simple question I was so curious to divine, “If Kayla was healthy, would she have driven BMHS to win that state chip?” Everyone’s answer? They just chuckled a lil and said, yes, she just might have. So many of her competitors said about the same thing. Ask Kayla if she was good enough to win it all and she’s too humble to answer. She can never talk herself up, so I’ll do it for her. Please, Chi-Town Chance, speak on it: “I was never fake, I was just too good to be true” #Believe in Kayla All We Got Jared Lloyd has been Kayla’s trainer since she was in 4th grade. He runs the righteous and uplifting training program Home Court Edge. He develops top kids from Mater Dei, all kinds of elite players actually. https://www.home courtedge.org J-Lloyd says of Kayla, “She’s just that presence in a person’s life that jazzes everyone up. She’s so selfless, humble, she makes everyone around her better. You could tell that about her since middle school at Nativity Catholic School. She had her jersey retired from there. “She powered a championship run in the very competitive playoffs, but it’s the way she carries herself so well. She doesn’t just play basketball at a high level, she empowers everyone around her and makes everyone feel important. I can’t really say enough good things about her.” Hey my brother Chance, what does Kayla mean to people?: “So we might as well give it all we got.“ Juice

Kayla and family