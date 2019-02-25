CIF-SS D-1 Championship: Santa Margarita edges Chino Hills in OT
CIF-SS D-1 Championship: Santa Margarita Eagles 62, Chino Hills Huskies 61 (OT) In a thrilling CIF-SS D-1 championship game played at Cal Baptist University, Santa Margarita prevailed over Chino H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news