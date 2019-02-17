Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 13:49:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CIF-SS D-4A Semi: Levias Leads Providence to a win over Orange Vista

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Providence Pioneers 73, Orange Vista Coyotes 54 Providence kept its playoff roll going with another big win, this time over Orange Vista, 73-54, in the CIF-SS D-4A semifinals. The Pioneers have wo...

