Golden Valley jumped out to a big early lead and looked to be en route to a blowout win but Camarillo fought back. The Grizzlies managed to hold on in a nail-biter, 48-46, at Santa Clara high school in Oxnard on Wednesday.

Camarillo closed the gap to a single point, 42-41, with about 3 minutes to go after a three-pointer by senior guard Chase Aronowitz, who had 4 treys in the final quarter.

But the Scorpions could never quite catch up, as a potential game-winning three at the buzzer was offline and the game ended at 48-46. Read below for a game report and stats.



