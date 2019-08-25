Only entering his freshman year, Mikey Williams is already known for his high flying antics.

Youtube and social media have already turned Williams into a star despite the fact that he has yet to play a high school game.

But, Williams has shown that he's more than just a dunker and that while he's still got a lot to prove, programs like Arizona State, New Mexico, San Diego and San Diego State have already offered the 6-foot-1 combo guard.

Rivals.com's Krysten Peek was able to film Williams during the summer of 2019 and if you watch the film, it's easy to see why he's become a fan favorite.

