Commit Fit: How the top 2025 TEs fit with their future programs

1. ELYISS WILLIAMS, Georgia

This is a loaded tight end class but we think Williams has the most special upside because of his unique size. Georgia had a tight end like this a few years ago in Darnell Washington who never really had a blockbuster season with the Bulldogs but still was a third-round NFL Draft pick and is still with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams could be a little different because even at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds the four-star prospect is used even more as a receiving target as he’s comfortable in his huge frame and runs with a lot of fluidity. The Georgia signee had a dominant senior season, too, with 54 catches for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns, half of his team’s total at Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County. In historical terms, around one tight end is drafted in the first round every year. Since Williams remains the top tight end in the class and with one rankings cycle to go, the argument will definitely be made that he needs a bump to close out the 2025 class.

2. DASAAHN BRAME, Tennessee

One of the biggest surprises this summer at the Rivals Five-Star was Brame since we hadn’t seen much of him in person and he is impressive not only physically but also on the field. The four-star from Derby, Kan., who had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards this season and 18 touchdowns looks like a million bucks and then is utilized as more of a split-out receiver than a blocking tight end. He has a great catch radius, great hands and impressive speed although his high school competition is lackluster. Here’s the issue and it has nothing to do with Brame: Tennessee has traditionally not thrown to its tight ends much. Over the last five years no tight end has more than 22 catches in a season. None have 300 receiving yards. Of the 29 former Tennessee players in the NFL, only one (Princeton Fant) was a tight end and he went undrafted. Brame is a super-talented prospect. But the Vols have to dedicate to utilizing his abilities more than previous tight ends, maybe many of which were not nearly as talented.

3. LINKON CURE, Kansas State

There is a valid argument that Cure is the best tight end in the 2025 class as his senior highlights are extraordinary for a number of reasons. The Kansas State signee who stuck with the Wildcats over flipping to Oregon is used basically as a receiver, a Wildcat quarterback and all over the offense. He has great hands, he’s very difficult to tackle, he refuses to go down unless he’s gang tackled and then he’s really athletic for someone his size. After some early offseason events with California Power, though, Cure was a no-show on the national stage. He had plenty of opportunities to come to numerous events against national competition and something always came up so he never challenged himself against the best. Cure is still a special talent, though, and the Kansas State offense caters to talented tight ends. He’s certainly one of them.

4. VANDER PLOOG, Oregon

In three seasons at Fullerton (Calif.) Troy, Ploog had more than 2,200 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns so production has never been an issue although competition level has been since he’s not playing against the elite recruits in Southern California during the season. But the four-star Oregon signee after flipping late from Washington has never been shy about going up against the best and he has proven himself time and again against quality players throughout his high school career. The Ducks do a phenomenal job developing tight ends and Ploog could definitely be next in line as he has the size for that position but the athleticism and playmaking ability of a big wide receiver.

5. ANDREW OLESH, Penn State