Georgia has landed plenty of five-stars under coach Kirby Smart and now the Bulldogs have gone to California for one of the best running backs in the 2020 class. Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan five-star Kendall Milton committed to Georgia over Alabama, LSU and Ohio State on Monday after taking a round of visits to his four favorites in the last few months.

WHAT IT MEANS

Georgia’s running back room is loaded but Milton provides something a little extra special because he can run between the tackles, he has the speed to get to the outside and make people miss and he’s also versatile as a pass catcher coming out of the backfield. He’s not exactly D’Andre Swift. He’s not Zamir White. He’s not quite James Cook. Milton is his own blend of running back who can do a whole lot of everything and brings qualities that each of those running backs bring to Georgia. More than anything, Milton could develop into a power running back like LSU saw in Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice. For someone his size, the five-star is surprisingly elusive in tight spaces and he should be able to handle the punishment delivered by SEC defenders. He’s big and strong and should be able to have a whole lot of success in Athens.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR OTHERS