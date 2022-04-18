 CaliforniaPreps - Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on new UCLA commit Grant Gray
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-18 14:31:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on new UCLA commit Grant Gray

Ryan Young • BruinBlitz
Pac-12 Publisher

Three-star wide receiver Grant Gray showed up at the Rivals L.A. camp earlier this spring a little under the radar still, but he was a clear standout among a talented field of prospects and no doubt elevated his stock that day.

In fact, his biggest cheerleader was former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who was working with the wide receivers at the camp. The former Cincinnati Bengal kept drawing attention to Gray, making sure the Rivals analysts took note that he was consistently winning his one-on-one reps.

On Sunday, Gray committed to UCLA as a two-sport athlete (baseball) -- the Bruins' first commit in the 2023 class.

So what is UCLA getting in the Norco High School standout? Let's take a closer look ...

Film Room

Gray had 61 catches for 956 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall for Norco HS.

Gray is the third receiver featured in this compilation of highlights from the aforementioned Rivals camp:

Scouting Report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}