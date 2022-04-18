Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on new UCLA commit Grant Gray

Three-star wide receiver Grant Gray showed up at the Rivals L.A. camp earlier this spring a little under the radar still, but he was a clear standout among a talented field of prospects and no doubt elevated his stock that day.

In fact, his biggest cheerleader was former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who was working with the wide receivers at the camp. The former Cincinnati Bengal kept drawing attention to Gray, making sure the Rivals analysts took note that he was consistently winning his one-on-one reps.

On Sunday, Gray committed to UCLA as a two-sport athlete (baseball) -- the Bruins' first commit in the 2023 class.

So what is UCLA getting in the Norco High School standout? Let's take a closer look ...