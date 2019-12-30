Damien Classic Platinum Semi: Rancho Christian defeats St. John Bosco
Damien Classic Semifinal: Rancho Christian 70, St. John Bosco 58 Rancho Christian beat St John Bosco fairly easily in the second semifinal on Saturday, 70-58. and will now face Sierra Canyon in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news