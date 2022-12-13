Victory Johnson always felt that things would fall into place. He sensed it, so he made his commitment to Colorado back in early November amid a coaching transition after taking an official visit to Boulder. The linebacker prospect from San Diego knew there would be some things still left to be figured out about his future, but he kept the faith even when some of his previous future classmates began parting ways with the Buffs.

He had received reassurances from administration that his roster spot would be honored by CU, but he still had some concerns that he would eventually get to suit up for the team.

As the hours and days went on after it became clear Deion Sanders would be named the next head coach at Colorado, Johnson continued to feel as though things would somehow work out.

Then he received confirmation of it when the new staff at CU reached out to him.

"I was nervous at first," Johnson said. "I was really excited to see coach Sanders. ... I was nervous, but then a day and a half, two days after the hire coach [Andre] Hart called me and told me he wanted me to take an official this weekend and they were honoring my commitment. So, as soon as that happened, I was relieved, super excited and ready to get to work."

Rules changes within the NCAA allow recruits to take a second official visit to the same school if a program changes its head coach. So, Johnson was able to get out to Boulder for a second trip this fall giving him an opportunity to spend time with the new coaching staff ahead of his expected arrival date in January.

"I love the energy of the coaches," he said. "I love coach Hart and getting to know him and getting to know Coach Prime. Those two guys, they really love the game, and they know what they're doing and what they're talking about. To see the vision they have and where they see this program heading with all the tools they have and all the connections they have and the staff they're bringing in, it's really exciting to see.