DL Kingston Schirmer looks ahead to Cal official visit

Cal has been on a recruiting roll so far in June, and the Bears are looking to keep it going this weekend as they host several more prospects on official visits. Justin Wilcox's program currently holds public commitments from 15 recruits entering the third visit weekend of the month.

The Bears have been able to address several of their biggest needs already in the cycle, and the next wave of recruits will feature nine priority targets who have mostly been on the radar for quite some time.

Among the recruits Cal has been involved with the longest is defensive line recruit Kingston "Lucky" Schirmer. The three-star prospect from Centennial High School in Corona visited the Bears back in 2023, and he was eventually offered in January.

Since that time, he has become a priority for the staff with Cal coaches stopping by the Centennial campus plus meeting Schirmer in his home. Defensive line coach Andrew Browning, in particular, has been a vital part of the Bears' pursuit of the 2026 prospect, and the bond continues to grow heading into this weekend's visit.