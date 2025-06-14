Who UCLA had its eyes on at Redlands Mega Camp

REDLANDS, Calif. — Six UCLA assistant coaches, an analyst and a graduate assistant attended Thursday’s mega camp at the University of Redlands.

Secondary coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach Gabe Lynn were joined by defensive analyst Shea Pitts, while receivers coach Burl Toler III and position graduate assistant Todd Centeio helped work out campers on top of their evaluation duties.

On the extra field, inside linebackers coach Scott White and running backs coach A.J. Steward overlooked their respective positions. The evening session brought out defensive line coach Jethro Franklin to watch the linemen.

The camp was less about targets the staff already expected to see and more about identifying anyone worthy of a possible camp invite or more serious interest.

Lynn, Martin and Toler, specifically, watched recruits who Bruin Blitz spotted having varying levels of conversations. Defensive backs, in particular, drew the majority of the attention.

Here’s what we learned: