Long snapper Giancarlo Cereghino commits to UCLA

“The coaches pay extreme attention to details, and are very knowledgeable,” Cereghino told Bruin Blitz ahead of revealing his decision. “Coach Foster is building something special at UCLA, and I want to be a part of it. My position coaches are amazing, and can really develop me.”

Giancarlo Cereghino , a 2026 recruit at Moraga (Calif.) Campolindo, announced his commitment Wednesday to the Bruins after spending this past weekend in Westwood and informing the staff of his decision on the official visit.

After years of overlooking scholarship specialists when Chip Kelly ran the show, UCLA has a long snapper commitment from each of the first two recruiting cycles under head coach DeShaun Foster.

Cereghino picked UCLA over offers from Alabama and California, which also got a prior official visit.

The Bruins, though, were the first to offer during a junior day unofficial visit in late January.

“It still has a pretty big impact that they were my first offer,” Cereghino said. “It shows they believed in me from the start.”

Cereghino’s entire family was on the visit, which included a dinner at Foster’s home and allowed all of the families of the recruits and coaches to connect.

The experience proved to be one of his highlights, in addition to the meetings with position coach Bailey McElwain and analyst Anthony Goliver.

The sprinkle of current players who served as hosts for the recruits mentioned the program’s own “family aspect,” Cereghino added.

“I really liked going to coach Foster’s house for dinner, and feeling the hospitality,” Cereghino said. “(The family) all liked the coaches and the things UCLA stands for.

“The meetings with all the coaches were great! We talked about football, personal life outside of football, and more. It was cool to reconnect with them again in person.”

In the 2025 class, the Bruins signed the nation's top-rated long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi'a.

UCLA now has 18 commitments in the 2026 class.