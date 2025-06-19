Pair of 2027 Huntington Beach teammates look back on UCLA camp

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Among the hundreds of recruits UCLA evaluated at its prospect camp Tuesday were a pair of 2027 Huntington Beach (Calif.) teammates.
One of them happens to have family ties to the program and picked up an offer, too.
Mailangi enjoyed interacting with HC DeShaun Foster and after the camp added, "I loved what I saw today."
Cereghino (Campolindo) announced his commitment Wednesday to the Bruins over offers from Alabama and California.
UCLA's prospect camp gave Dezeurn (Palisades) the opportunity to learn from and further impress Foster and the staff.
Bruin Blitz caught up with athlete Dylin Bruce and wide receiver Jimmel Champion a day after the camp.
The Rivals Five-Star is just a few days away. Several top California Big Ten targets will be attracting attention.
